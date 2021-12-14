Animal Collective has returned with another offering from their upcoming album Time Skiffs. The new song is titled “Walker” and arrived with an abstract new music video. It follows the release of the album’s lead single “Prester John.”

Animal Collective‘s Panda Bear shared with Zane Lowe how “Walker” is a tribute to the late Scott Walker saying, “Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration.“ He went on, ”But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

Time Skiffs is set to be released on February 4. Watch the new video for “Walker” below.

