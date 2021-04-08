Arlo Parks released her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams at the beginning of the year, and has been on a steady flow of winning over new fans, even during lockdown. Her intimate bedroom pop reaches straight into the bedrooms of listeners.

The same is true for her recent television appearances, including Wednesday’s performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After a virtual interview with Corden, we get to see Parks and her band play her song “Hope” in a room filled with warm light from the surrounding lamps.

Watch Arlo Parks perform “Hope” on Corden below!