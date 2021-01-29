British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has just released her debut full length album. The 12-track offering, titled Collapsed in Sunbeams, follows the 2019 EPs Super Sad Generation and Sophie.

“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it,” Parks said of the new record. “It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia — I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

In lieu of a traditional approach, Collapsed in Sunbeams was recorded in multiple Airbnbs, as Parks was intentional about avoiding the impersonal energy of recording studios. She told Consequence of Sound, “I love having photos on the wall, having posters, crystals, candles, and all these little kind of artifacts around. When you’re in a studio, it’s very much … there’s nothing on the wall. There’s nothing that feels human.”

The bedroom pop star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform “Hurt” in support of the release of Collapsed in Sunbeams. Watch the performance below, and stream the new album on Spotify below.



