Melina Duterte of Jay Som, and Ellen Kempner of Palehound announced earlier this year that they have joined forces as Bachelor, and their debut album Doomin’ Sun has arrived. The duo shared a new single called “Back of My Hand” with a music video to celebrate the release.

Stream Bachelor‘s new album Doomin’ Sun and watch the new music video for “Back of My Hand” below.





