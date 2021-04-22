Bartees Strange performed a stirring rendition of Bon Iver‘s “Skinny Love” for SiriusXMU Sessions.

“I just f****** love Justin Vernon so when they said I could do this one I was like hell yeah,” he shared Instagram. “I always try to do cool arrangements of things but this one is just so good on its own. Such a special tune—so glad I could do it.”

Strange recorded the performance in his basement and tweeted, “Justin Vernon low key shook my little Black world in college when I heard this song—so this was a pleasure to do. ❤️✨.”

Watch Bartees Strange perform “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver below.