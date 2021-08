Billie Eilish appeared alongside her brother and main collaborator Finneas to perform on BBC Radio 1. The appearance comes in the wake of the release of Eilish’s most recent album Happier Than Ever last week. They performed “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” and “Getting Older,” as well as a rendition of Julie London‘s 1955 tune “I’m in the Mood for Love”

Watch the performances below.

