Billie Eilish and her longtime collaborator (and brother) Finneas shared an acoustic performance of the Happier Than Ever tune “Billie Bossa Nova.” The Philip Andelman-directed clip was produced as part of a Gucci promotional campaign.

Finneas told Rolling Stone earlier this year that the pair is already at work on Eilish’s next album. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus,” he shared. “And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas perform “Billie Bossa Nova” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.