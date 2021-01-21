A collaboration that was years in the making has finally come to fruition. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía teased fans back in March of 2019 when she revealed that she was working on music with Billie Eilish. She posted a picture of the two of them captioned, “can’t wait to finish our song,” and the wait is finally over. The pair teamed up for a new single, titled “Lo Vas a Olvidar” (You Will Forget It), and the new video was released today.

In 2019, near the beginning of the collaboration, Rosalía expressed how much she enjoyed working with Eilish. She told Rolling Stone, “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings. I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

“Lo Vas a Olvidar” was also included in a bonus episode of the HBO series Euphoria. Watch the haunting music video below.