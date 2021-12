Billie Eilish appeared as the host and musical guest on this weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live. The Happier Than Ever singer performed the title track of the new album as well as the recent single “Male Fantasy.” The first performance was a special family moment, as Eilish’s parents introduced her and her brother Finneas, who accompanied her on both songs.

Watch the full performances below.

