Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her Happier Than Ever song “Male Fantasy.” Eilish directed and edited the new visual herself. The video follows a string of self-directed music videos for songs from her most recent album. It follows the release of “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” and the album’s title track.

Watch the new video for “Male Fantasy” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.