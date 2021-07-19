Billie Eilish was joined by her brother and main collaborator Finneas for an acoustic performance of her single “Your Power” from the upcoming album Happier Than Ever. The Kyle Goldberg directed clip shows the siblings stripping all the flair of studio production away from the track and allowing Eilish’s song to speak for itself.

Happier Than Ever is set to be released on July 30. Watch the acoustic performance of “Your Power” below.

