Billie Eilish announced her upcoming album Happier Than Ever at the end of April, and is back with a new single from the approaching release. The new song, “Lost Cause,” follows the release of “Your Power” and previously released Happier Than Ever singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.” Eilish also directed a fun new video for the fresh single.

Happier Than Ever is set to be released on July 30. Watch the new video for “Lost Cause” below.

