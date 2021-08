Billie Eilish rose to superstardom with the release of her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and returned on Friday with her sophomore effort. The new album, titled Happier Than Ever, arrived with a brand new music video for the record’s title track.

Watch the music video for “Happier Than Ever” and stream the album on Spotify below.

