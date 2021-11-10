Billie Eilish recently took a stroll down Sesame Street to help the youth with their numbers. Her full episode isn’t scheduled to air until June, but her reworking of her song “Happier Than Ever” was shared as the new season premieres tomorrow (November 11). In the new version, she’s joined by Count van Count as they sit on a stoop and sing about counting to the number 2.

Kacey Musgraves and Anderson .Paak are also scheduled to appear on Sesame Street in the next months. Watch Billie Eilish and Count von Count sing “Happier Than Ever” on Sesame Street below.

