Prolific pop producer Jack Antonoff is back with the announcement of a new release from his solo project Bleachers. The new album, titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, follows 2017’s Gone Now, and to hold fans over, Bleachers shared the single called “Stop Making This Hurt.”

Antonoff released a statement about the new song saying, “’Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. it’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. i fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression — which is when you know there’s a way out. started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. then the pandemic hit and i got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. at that point it took on another meaning. found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. i could intellectualize it for days but what im truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt’.”

The rest of Take the Sadness Out of Saturday night drops on July 30th. Check out the video for “Stop Making This Hurt” below.

