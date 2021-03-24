Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney have released an artistic new video for the newest single from their upcoming album Superwolves. The very long awaited album is the followup to their first collaboration, the 2005 album Superwolf. They announced the new album last month with the release of the single “Hall of Death,” and return now with “My Blue Suit.”

Video director Geoff McFetridge released a statement saying, “I started this video by painting. The work I created, in response to the song, was large scale figures I could use in scenes filmed on camera. All the images in the film are done in camera, there are no digital effects. The graphic sequences were done with paintings wrapped around a garbage can placed on a Techniques 1200 turntable. The tools used to create the effects were knives, glue, paint and tape.”

The duo also announced a handful of shows in California set for this June. Check out the video for “My Blue Suit” below. Superwolves is out April 30.