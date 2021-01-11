David Bowie fell to Earth 74 years ago, and many of the people he touched came together to celebrate the space oddity this past Saturday. The event was originally scheduled for Friday the 8th, Bowie’s birthday, but was postponed “due to technical difficulties and COVID-19 restrictions,” according to organizers. A laundry list of artists showed up for a special livestream and played some of Bowie’s most iconic tunes in a series of virtual performances.

Duran Duran opened the show with their rendition of the song “Five Years”. Billy Corgan covered “Space Oddity”, and Michael C. Hall (who starred in the Bowie musical Lazarus) sang “Where Are We Now?” Organized by Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, the stream totaled three hours and also featured appearances from Perry Farrell, Boy George, Macy Gray, and many more.

Take a look at some of the standout performances below!





