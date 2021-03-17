Still buzzing from a successful Grammy weekend, indie icon Brittany Howard appeared on Tuesday night’s airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her song “Short and Sweet.”

She received a total of five nominations from The Recording Academy, and ultimately snagged the win for Best Rock Song with “Stay High” on Sunday.

Her performance on Kimmel coincidentally aligned with Kimmel’s other guest, former first lady Michelle Obama. The added pressure did not seem to faze the seasoned performer. Check out Brittany Howard perform “Short and Sweet” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.