Rock legend Bruce Springsteen was awarded the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize during a virtual event on May 13th. The award is given annually to an artist who carries “Woody Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate.”

During the event, Springsteen played a four song acoustic set in honor of Guthrie, and teased an upcoming album. In an interview with Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, and Grammy Museum Executive Director Robert Santelli, Springsteen shared, “California was an enormous influence on some of my most topical writing through my ‘90s, 2000s and even now.” He revealed, “We have a record coming out soon that’s set largely in the West.”

No title, release date, or other details were shared about the new album. View Bruce Springsteen‘s acoustic set from the Woody Guthrie Prize Event below.

