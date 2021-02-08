Whether you love the Super Bowl or just like the commercials, you may have been surprised yesterday to see Bruce Springsteen in a Jeep ad.

But “The Boss” wasn’t there to shill cars– he was extolling the virtues of meeting in the middle and bringing the country together.

According to Variety, marketing executives had been pitching ideas to Springsteen for over a decade before finally getting him to agree to this concept for Jeep. Springsteen liked the message of “The Middle” and filmed it at a special church in Kansas last month.

Check out the moving result…

