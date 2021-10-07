Cat Power has announced a new album of covers due out at the beginning of the year. The aptly titled Covers includes songs by a wide range of artists from Billie Holiday to Nick Cave to Iggy Pop and many more. Power has shared her renditions of Frank Ocean‘s “Bad Religion” and the Pogue‘s “A Pair of Brown Eyes” ahead of the release, and appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night to perform the Frank Ocean tune.

Covers is set to be released on January 14. Watch her performance on Corden, listen to the two released covers, and view the full track list below.

Covers Track List

01 Bad Religion (Frank Ocean cover)

02 Unhate (Cat Power – Chan Marshall cover)

03 Pa Pa Power (Dead Man’s Bones cover)

04 A Pair of Brown Eyes (The Pogues cover)

05 Against the Wind (Bob Seger cover)

06 Endless Sea (Iggy Pop cover)

07 These Days (Jackson Browne cover)

08 It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels (Kitty Wells cover)

09 I Had a Dream Joe (Nick Cave cover)

10 Here Comes a Regular (The Replacements cover)

11 I’ll Be Seeing You (Billie Holiday cover)

