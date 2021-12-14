Cat Power is nearing the release of Covers, and just released her rendition of Billie Holiday‘s “I’ll Be Seeing You.” The collection includes covers of a wide range of artists, as well as updated versions of previously released Cat Power songs. “I’ll Be Seeing You” followed the release of the Pogues’ “Pair Of Brown Eyes,” Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” Dead Man’s Bones‘ “Pa Pa Power,” and arrived with a new version of her 2006 The Greatest song “Hate” called “Unhate.”

Covers is set to be released on January 14. Watch the video for Cat Power‘s new version of Billie Holiday‘s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and listen to “Unhate” below.

