Japanese rock bad Chai tapped into the holiday spirit and shared a cover of Wham!‘s yuletide classic “Last Christmas.” The song arrived with a new music video that shows the members of the group enjoying their favorite holiday traditions.

The group shared the statement, “Merry Christmas! Are you enjoying wonderful Christmas? How was this year for you? All the time including this year, next year, and even now this moment, is awesome and super fun! Let’s enjoy togther! Love you!”

Watch Chai‘s new cover of “Last Christmas” below.

