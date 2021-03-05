Chance the Rapper is back with his first single of 2021. The new track is called “The Heart and the Tongue” and arrived with a brand new music video.

As introspective as ever, Chance uses the new single to discuss the gray area that is truth. In many of his songs, it seems as if he is stranded in his own world, trying to make sense of it all alone. This track only builds on the trend.

The accompanying quarantine video, features simple shots of Chance reciting the lyrics in various rooms of a large home as each word flashes across the screen. Watch the the video for the thoughtful “The Heart and the Tongue” below.