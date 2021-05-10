Chance the Rapper recently shared a trailer for an upcoming concert movie event. The Magnificent Coloring World concert film was directed by Jake Schreier, and documents performances amid the Magnificent Coloring World Tour that supported the 2016 release Coloring Book.

The new concert documentary is expected this summer, exclusively at AMC theatres. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Want more music news? Follow our WFPK Music News podcast.

Want to always be in the know and have a chance to win great prizes like concert tickets? Subscribe to our newsletter.