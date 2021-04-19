Australian singer-songwriter Nick Murphy, also known as Chet Faker, has announced a new album titled Hotel Surrender. The announcement came with the release of the new single “Whatever Tomorrow.”

The self-produced 10-track offering is his first work under the Chet Faker moniker in six years. Murphy addressed the hiatus in a statement saying, “I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey.”

He continued, “Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic. You’ve got to find some light — or sometimes dark, whatever’s right — and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, ‘I can do a small something to give people some joy.’”

On the new single “Whatever Tomorrow,” he stated, “It’s a rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need. It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, ‘F*** your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now.’”

Hotel Surrender is set to be released on July 16th. Watch the new music video for “Whatever Tomorrow” below.