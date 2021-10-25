Coldplay took a moment during their Seattle show this weekend to pay tribute to Pearl Jam in the band’s hometown. The concert, which was streamed on Amazon, was the grand opening of the new Climate Pledge Arena.

Before beginning a cover of Pearl Jam‘s “Nothingman,” Chris Martin said, “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it.”

After the song, he added, “If Eddie ever hears this, I love you, man. Thanks for being so kind to our band.”

Watch Coldplay perform Pearl Jam‘s “Nothingman” below.

