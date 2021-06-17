Coldplay released an acoustic version of their most recent single “Higher Power” earlier this week in anticipation of their upcoming ninth studio album. The Brit rockers followed the release with an appearance on last night’s (June 16) broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A team of vocalists joined Coldplay for the stripped rendition of “Higher Power”. Watch the full performance below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News