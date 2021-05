Coldplay is back with their first song in two years. The new track, titled “Higher Power,” arrived with a brand new music video/”extraterrestrial transmission.”

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” the band shared in a statement. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Check out the abstract new video for “Higher Power” below.