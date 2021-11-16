Courtney Barnett released her newest album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, her third studio album. She appeared on a recent airing of Ellen to perform “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” from the LP. Barnett last appeared on Ellen in 2015 to perform “Depreston” from her debut album Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

The musician also recently shared a trailer for an upcoming documentary titled Anonymous Club. The film was recorded on 16mm film over three years of Barnett’s life, and documents the promotion of 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Watch Courtney Barnett‘s performance on Ellen and the trailer for Anonymous Club below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.