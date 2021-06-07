Songwriter and actress Cynthia Erivo has announced her debut album. Erivo was nominated for an Academy award after her portrayal of Harriet Tubman, and recently played Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha. Now she’s offering her first album, titled Ch. 1 vs. 1.

She released the lead single “The Good” with the announcement, and said of the new music video, “I wanted to normalize seeing Black women in a relationship on screen, because often it’s really fetishistic.”

Ch 1 vs. 1 is set to be released on September 17. Watch the video for “The Good” below.

