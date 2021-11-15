Damon Albarn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 12, the release day of his new album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. It is his first solo record since 2014’s Everyday Robots, and follows the beginning of the major Gorillaz project Song Machine. He stopped by Fallon for a moody black-and-white performance of the song “Darkness to Light” from the brand new LP.

Watch the full performance below.

