Composer Danny Elfman has announced his first non-soundtrack solo album in 37 years. According to a press release, the new album, Big Mess, was created during the musician’s time in quarantine. Elfman first teased the project back in October when he released “Happy,” his first solo song since 1984. The comeback track will be featured on the new album, along with the recently released “Sorry,” “Love in the Time of Covid,” and “Kick Me.”

The announcement of Big Mess comes with another new single titled “True,” and a music video directed by Sarah Sitkin.

Sitkin said of the video, “Danny is a central figure within the video, yet only in his reproduced likeness via prosthetics, masks, and 3D printed body parts. I wanted to make a video that was gritty, unpolished, and uncomfortable.”

Big Mess is set to be released on June 11. Watch the new video for “True” below.