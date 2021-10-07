Dave Grohl played Nirvana in front of a live audience for the first time in years! The moment came as a part of an event promoting Grohl’s new book The Storyteller. Released last week, the book chronicles his life as a musician, through the days with Nirvana and the conception of Foo Fighters. Grohl surprised fans when he sat down at the drums and the iconic guitar riff from “Smells Like Teen Spirit” began. Watch the special moment below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.