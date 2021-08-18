Were you one of the lucky ones (like our own Kyle Meredith) who got to see the Dave Matthews Band last weekend at the Ruoff Music Center (still referred to by some as Deer Creek Music Center) in Noblesville, Indiana?

If not, you missed the premiere of a new track that’s rumored to be part of the band’s next album– but at least we have this terrific video!

Videographer ChesterCopperpot5 compiled footage that was shot by eight different fans with two audio sources to create the video of “The Only Thing”.

Check it out…

Of their forthcoming album, Matthews told SiriusXM’s Ari Fink before the band’s tour opener in Raleigh, NC, “I think we’re getting really close to being finished with it. Maybe it will come out in a few months but I’m sure we’re gonna play the songs live.”

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.