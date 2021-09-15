Dawn Richard is back with another visual from her most recent release Second Line. This time, the New Orleans artist provided a video for the track “Mornin | Streetlights”. It was shot a park in the singer’s hometown; she released a statement about the importance of the location:

A major theme of Second Line is my desire to show New Orleans in ways that aren’t necessarily seen. I grew up going to City Park, right around the corner from my mom’s dance school; all of the school recital pictures feature the park in the background. I think City Park has this traditional beauty but also an alluring, haunting edge to it that makes it local. I wanted to marry the two with this visual, similar to fusing ‘Mornin’ with ‘Streetlights.’

Watch the new video for “Mornin | Streetlights” below.

