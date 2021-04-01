Dinosaur Jr. is gearing up for their forthcoming release Sweep It Into Space which is due out later this month. Following the release of the lead single “I Ran Away,” the band has returned with a video for the newest single “Garden.”

Lou Barlow shared his inspiration for writing the song in a statement saying, “It began as a bitter lamentation but as I was finishing the lyrics, singing over the instrumental version of the song while driving to J’s through the miles of farmland that separate his studio in Amherst and my home in Greenfield (Massachusetts), I saw a sign on a shed: Back to the Garden. I was looking for a resolution, where do we go when faced with such dramatic confusion? Back to basics, back home, back to the garden. Luckily I was able to complete the vocals and instrumentation for the song just before the quarantine.”

He also spoke about teaming up with his wife Adelle for the video: “Adelle thought we should incorporate the whimsical paintings of Dinosaur Jr’s tour manager John Moloney. He routinely dashes off caricatures of J, Murph and I when we travel. I told John about our ideas and he thought it would be easy to video the band playing the song. So, John and Adelle quickly captured the band playing the song on their iPhones on a cold February afternoon and I edited it all together in iMovie. Then we had Chloe, the real vid expert at Jagjaguwar, put the paintings by John and Adelle into the mix, and that’s it!”

Sweep It Into Space was co-produced by Kurt Vile and is set to be released on April 23. Watch the new video for “Garden” below.