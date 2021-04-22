Dinosaur Jr. shared another single from tomorrow’s release Sweep It Into Space. The new song is called “Take It Back” and it arrived with an animated claymation music video.

In a press release, video creator Callum Scott-Dyson shared that he “really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself.”

Sweep It Into Space is set for release tomorrow, April 23. Watch the video for “Take It Back” below.