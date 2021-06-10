Durand Jones & the Indications are gearing up for the release of their next album Private Space, and just shared the newest single “Love Will Work It Out.”

The band released a statement about how the impact of the pandemic and the social climate of 2020 led to a creative slump. They shared, “We marched, protested, cried, wiped down our groceries, stopped wiping down our groceries, unplugged, breathed, replugged, reengaged. And when music finally flowed, the first song we wrote together was ‘Love Will Work It Out.’ Because conflict and confrontation require bravery, and so does keeping the faith in the goodness of one another. It’s a big part of what so many people are fighting for — the benefit of the doubt, the ability to be seen as whole, the space to love and trust. It’s been a tough year, but we’ve come out the other side steady and hopeful.”

Private Space is set to be released on July 30, and arrival of “Love Will Work It Out” came with a new music video. Check it out below.

