The international education and advocacy organization Global Citizen aired the virtual event VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World over the weekend. The concert was held “to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder started things off performing two songs with former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the rhythm section of White Reaper.

Pearl Jam fans were in for another treat this weekend, as the band has revealed an extensive digital archive titled DEEP. The collection features recordings from an impressive 186 concerts, adding up to a grand total of 5,404 individual songs. DEEP can be accessed on Pearl Jam’s website.

VAX Live also featured Foo Fighters, and appearances from H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin. Watch highlights from Eddie Vedder and company and Foo Fighters, as well as a complete recording of the event below.

