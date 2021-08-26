Esperanza Spalding has announced a new album titled Songwrights Apothecary Lab. It follows the release of 2018’s 12 Little Spells and continues in the trend of offering her listeners music to help them grow. The new album is made of a series of “Formwelas” made with consultations from specialists in neuroscience, music therapy, psychology, and ethnomusicology. A press release shared that each song is meant to answer the question, “What do you need a song for?”

“The well of this interdisciplinary mode of music creation is deep,” Spalding also said in a press release. “We dip and dip and draw and draw and pour the best of what we find into each Formwela.”

Songwrights Apothecary Lab is set for release on September 24. The announcement came with the release of a new music video for Formwela 10. Watch the new video below.

