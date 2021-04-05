Grammy-winning Jazz gem Esperanza Spalding has released a new collection of songs dubbed the TRIANGLE suite. It is composed of three simply titled songs: “formwela 1,” “formwela 2,” featuring Ganavya, and “formwela 3.” The New York Times reported that the songs were written “in consultation with music therapists and neuroscientists,” as part of Spalding’s brand new Songwriter’s Apothecary Lab (S.A.L.) program (which Spalding also curates as a course at Harvard University).

According to the program’s official website, S.A.L. “seeks to respectfully dip into the healing seas of music/musicianship/song, and distill a few grains of piquancy which carry the life-renewing flavor of the unfathomable ocean of human resiliency, then work those grains into new musical formwelas, to enhance the healing flavors and intentions innate in all works of devoted creatorship.”

Watch the brand new visual for the TRIANGLE suite below.