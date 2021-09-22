Faye Webster has released a new video for the song “Overslept” from her most recent release I Know I’m Funny, Haha. The new song features Japanese artist Mei Ehara, who Webster cites as the albums biggest influence. She released a statement saying:

When I was writing I Know I’m Funny Haha I had a little trouble finishing this song. I felt it needed someone else to complete it. Mei Ehara was someone who I listened to literally every day last year. She taught me so much about songwriting and instrumentation, and I felt like if anyone were to be on the record, it had to be her. I wanted to do a video where Mei and I could inhabit the same world, even though we’ve never met in person.

Watch the new video for “Overslept” below.

