Folk duo First Aid Kit have recently been acting as temporary house band for a game show in their native Sweden.

On På Spåret the duo, consisting of sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg, brought those lilting familial harmonies to a cover of Bette Midler‘s 1979 classic “The Rose”, from the film of the same name.

See their lovely performance here…

