FKA twigs teamed up with British rapper Central Cee for a new song for the upcoming film The King’s Man. The song is titled “Measure of a Man” and was released with a new music video. The visual is a provocative combination of martial arts and dance represented in a way only FKA twigs could.

The King’s Man is a period spy film that is set to be released on December 22. Watch the music video for “Measure of a Man” below.

