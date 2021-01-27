FKA Twigs is back with her first new music since the release of her last album MAGDELENE in 2019. She shared that a forthcoming project was completed during quarantine, and just released the single “Don’t Judge Me” to hold us over until its release. No title or release date have been announced for the new project., but the new song and music video gives us a sneak peek.

For the new song, FKA Twigs teamed up with rapper Headie One and producer Fred again… for a second time. It appears to be a direct follow-up to their previous collaboration “Judge Me (Interlude)”, released early last year.

Watch the abstract, cinematic music video for “Don’t Judge Me” below.