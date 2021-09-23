Fleet Foxes have shared a new video for their Shore song “Featherweight.” The video was directed by Sean Pecknold (brother of Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold), his 10th video for the band. He enlisted the help of artist Eileen Kohlhepp for her impressive stop-animation work. He released a statement about the video and said:

When I made the first Fleet Foxes video using clay stop-motion, I fell in love with the tactile quality of the technique and never looked back. There is something really special about creating animations in the real world. The process is more physical and more immediate than clicking away at a mouse and getting red-eyed.

Watch the new video for “Featherweight” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.