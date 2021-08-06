There is so much to love here it’s hard to know where to start.

Some appalling hate groups never learn. For a THIRD time the Westboro Baptist (so-called) Church decided to bring their signs and shouts of hatred, bigotry and homophobia to a Foo Fighters show in Kansas City, Missouri– just like they pitifully did in 2011 and 2015.

But, as usual, Dave Grohl and band were ready in the most glorious way!

From the bed of a truck, Grohl told the misguided protestors to stop “hating” and instead start “dancing,” before the band assumed their musical alter egos, “The Dee Gees”, and launched into the Bee Gees classic “You Should Be Dancing”.

Foo Fighters- 3

Westboro Baptist- 0

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.