Foo Fighters are building a steady momentum towards their upcoming album Medicine at Midnight. The 9-track offering will be released on February 5th, and the band just released a music video for the third single “Waiting On a War”.

Frontman Dave Grohl wrote the song for his 11-year-old daughter. He described the inspiration in a statement saying, “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ​‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realised that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.”

Grohl said, “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.” The striking new video displays the juxtaposition between the carefree teens and the rigid politicians with unsettling paper bag faces.

The band debuted the single with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week; the rest of Medicine at Midnight is set to be released on February 5th. Watch the music video for “Waiting On a War” below.