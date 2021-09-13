Foo Fighters were the recipients of the most prestigious award at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, the previously announced “Global Icon Award”.

The Foos were chosen because their “unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

Which is all fine and good, but we’d rather see them rock– and rock they did.

Performing “Learn To Fly”, “Shame, Shame”, and “Everlong”– with drummer Taylor Hawkins paying tribute to the late Charlie Watts on his drum head– watch their performance, which no doubt put some of the youngsters to shame…

